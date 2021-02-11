36ºF

Local News

Police investigating Southeast Roanoke bank robbery

Robbery happened shortly before 2 p.m., police say

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Robbery, Crime
Suspect in robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Southeast Roanoke on Feb. 11, 2021.
Suspect in robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Southeast Roanoke on Feb. 11, 2021. (Roanoke Police Department / WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are working to identify the person they say robbed a bank on Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:50 p.m., police learned that someone had robbed the Carter Bank & Trust in Southeast Roanoke.

Surveillance video showed the suspect enter the bank and show a note to an employee that demanded money.

Suspect in Roanoke bank robbery on Feb. 11, 2021.
Suspect in Roanoke bank robbery on Feb. 11, 2021. (Roanoke Police Department)

Once the suspect had the money and left the bank, police said the suspect did not appear to get in a car.

Police did not release the exact amount of money stolen in the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 540-344-8500.

You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

