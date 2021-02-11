What’s News Today: Student achievement, school athletics

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke will receive a donation from Kroger today. The grocery retailer will give a new forklift to the organization. The Rescue Mission says this will help “serve countless families and individuals living on the edge of poverty and homelessness.”

Special Olympics athletes will meet virtually today with Congressional leaders. Participants will talk about the need to ensure people with intellectual disabilities are Special Olympics programs are included when decisions are made for the country. This is the organization’s 19th ‘Capitol Hill Day.’

Because of the threat of winter weather, the VHSL Class 2 State Swimming events, scheduled for today at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, have been postponed. They will now take place next Thursday.

The Lynchburg City Schools Administration Building is expected to reopen today. The closure is not due to COVID-19. Air quality testing has been performed after staff experienced physical discomfort and symptoms.

Ad

The Botetourt County School Board will discuss the proposed calendar for the next school year. Classes could start on August 11th and end on May 25th, 2022.

The Roanoke County School Board will discuss athletics today. It will consider whether to allow middle and/or high schools to take part in competitions in district or in-county for fall sports. Previously, the board allowed winter sports to play against county schools.

Administrators in Roanoke County will present data on student achievement today. It shows, some students, who are learning online, are struggling, especially in middle and high school. For the second quarter of the school year, 15 percent of high schoolers, who are online-only are failing, compared to 9 percent doing hybrid learning. Only four percent were failing last year. In middle school, only one percent of students were failing last year. This year, it’s seven percent of hybrid learners and 11 percent for those online. Administrators will talk about their intervention and support model, which includes individual and small group support and continuing Wednesday Help Days.