Human remains found in Danville identified as missing Pittsylvania County man

Robert Hurt's remains were found on Dec. 8. He was reported missing in 2018.

Skeletal human remains that were found in Danville have been identified as a man missing out of Pittsylvania County, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said they started an investigation after workers that were cleaning trees along a power line right-of-way found skeletal remains on Dec. 8.

Robert Hurt’s family reported him missing in December 2018 when his truck was found empty on Goodyear Blvd. after a large snowstorm that year, according to police.

Police said they told his family on Thursday night that the skeletal remains were identified as Hurt. Authorities said they worked with the family on the timing of this release.

According to police, Hurt’s remains showed no sign of obvious trauma but authorities are still waiting on a full autopsy report.