Carilion study to offer alternative options for heart failure patients

A Carilion structural cardiologist has conducted a clinical trial that will help patients with complex heart failure conditions.

Dr. Jason Foerst is the first provider in the country to enroll a patient in a heart failure clinical trial, “The CORCINCH-HF” study, according to a statement sent by Carilion Tuesday morning.

Officials say the research will help Carilion offer alternative options for patients with complex heart failure conditions.

The study aims to explore the AccuCinch® Ventricular Repair System as a potential treatment option for heart failure patients who are experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue and swelling due to the bottom left portion of the heart not functioning properly, according to the release.

The below video includes an animation explaining the technology:

“The device acts as a belt inside the muscle of the heart to tighten it up where it is abnormally dilated,” said Dr. Foerst.

Currently, there are no other treatments available for this complex heart failure condition, and Carilion’s Cardiovascular Institute is one of select sites to participate nationwide.

This is one of several cardiovascular trials Carilion is currently participating in.