Crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer vs. train crash in Botetourt County

Crews in Botetourt County are responding to a train vs. tractor-trailer crash, according to Botetourt County Dept. of Fire & EMS.

Authorities said the accident happened near the intersection of Webster Road and Davis Road in Blue Ridge. Crews anticipate the crossing to be blocked for at least two to three hours as cleanup continues.

Crews said no injuries were reported.