Four stimulus check scams and how you can avoid them

With more than 356,533 reports of stimulus check scams that have cost victims more than $341 million, Social Catfish has stepped in to help combat the issue.

According to a report released on Social Catfish, here are four common stimulus check scams along with ways to avoid common check scams.

Robocall check scams

Residents should avoid giving out personal information over the phone, keeping in mind that the government has their information on file. A scammer will often call pretending to be the IRS to get a person’s financial information. Then they will use the victim’s information to claim their stimulus check and drain their account.

Ad

Email and text scams

Avoid clicking on suspicious links received in emails or texts. Scammers often resort to sending a phishing email, text message or message on social media posing as government officials. People should also watch out for email links asking that they verify their information.

Fake Website

Refrain from entering any personal or financial information into non-government websites. Suspicious links will likely take you to a fake website that will download malware to your device and then steal your banking information.

Phony checks

Reports show that scammers have mailed fake checks that look similar to the official government-issued checks and then once deposited, scammers will text posing as a government official and claim that too much money was sent. Make sure to verify all checks, and if anyone asks for a portion of the check back, tell your bank immediately.

If you encounter a coronavirus scam, contact local law enforcement or file a complaint with the FTC.

Ad

For more information on the status of your stimulus check visit the IRS website.