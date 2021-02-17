Remains of Nelson County teen Alexis Murphy found seven years after her murder

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said they have found the remains of Alexis Murphy, a Nelson County teenager who was murdered in 2013.

Alexis was 17-years-old when she was last seen in 2013 at a gas station in Lovingston, and investigators said her body had gone undiscovered until Dec. 3, 2020.

Since 2013, authorities said searches have continued for her body with the search area increasing over time.

Sheriff David Hill briefly spoke with members of the media at 1 p.m. Wednesday:

Her remains were found on private property near Stagebridge Road along Route 29 in Lovingston, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were taken to the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for identification, and investigators said her remains were identified on Feb. 5.

Authorities said they worked with Alexis’ family on when to tell the public about the discovery of her body to allow them time to grieve and make the proper arrangements.

Randy Taylor is serving two life sentences for the murder of Alexis Murphy (WSLS)

Randy Taylor, 55, is serving two life sentences for Murphy’s murder. Taylor has maintained his innocence and filed for an appeal in 2015, which was denied. While her body was not found at the time of his sentencing, investigators found enough evidence to charge him with abduction and murder.

Authorities said due to the discovery of Alexis’ body, successful prosecution and a thorough investigation, this case is no longer active.

Alexis’ family has released the following statement: