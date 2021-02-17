What’s News Today: Road work, education workgroup meets

Part of Langhorne Road in Lynchburg will be down to one lane today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minor delays are possible in the 15-hundred block.

The Executive Board of the Center for Animal Care and Protection will meet today. The board meets quarterly, reviewing the budget and addressing issues that affect the shelter The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. virtually.

The Virginia LEARNS Workgroup meets for the first time today. It was formed by the state Superintendent of Public Instruction to assess the needs of students and school divisions as they implement Governor Northam’s order to provide an in-person instruction option by March 15th. The group is made up of educators, school administrators, mental health professionals and parents.

Lynchburg Technical Review Committee will meet today. The committee will consider plans for eight apartments and four commercial units on Old Forest Road. The committee reviews plans for compliance with the city’s zoning ordinance. The meeting will be held virtually.

The Montgomery County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing about adding wetland mitigation banks to the county’s zoning ordinance. Wetland mitigation banks allow developers to offset negative impacts to streams or wetlands by buying credits from a mitigation bank. If approved, the Board of Supervisors will hold public hearing next week.