What’s News Today: Vaccine clinic, sports rescheduled

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District’s vaccine clinic at the Berglund Center is canceled today. If you had an appointment for today, you are being rescheduled for tomorrow. You asked to show up one hour later than your scheduled time.

The VHSL Class 3 wrestling championship, scheduled to be held at the Salem Civic Center, is being postponed. Class 1 is rescheduled for Saturday, Class 3 Sunday and Class 2 Monday. The Class 1 and 2 swim championship, scheduled to take place today at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, are also being postponed. A new date will be set in the future.

The Giles County School Board will meet today. The superintendent will provide an update on instructional successes. They will also hear an update on the Region VII Virtual Academy.

The Roanoke Public Library Advisory Board will meet today. the board advises City Council and the City Manager on matters pertaining to the libraries. The meeting will take place virtually at 8:30 a.m.