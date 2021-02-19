42ºF

62-year-old Floyd man dies in US 211 crash

Crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead after a crash early Friday morning in Floyd County.

At 3:45 a.m., a 1997 Dodge Ram was going south on U.S. Highway 221 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the roadway hit an embankment, overturned and ejected the driver, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened about a mile south of Route 221′s intersection with Route 721.

The driver, Mark Andrew Proctor, 62, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is an approximate location of the crash.

