Over $150,000 raised for mom who left kids alone so she could work

Ohio mother receives outpouring of support after leaving children at home to go to work (Courtesy: WFMJ)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – An Ohio mother who was arrested after leaving her kids home so she could go to work and provide for them has received an outpouring of support from across the country.

A GoFundMe account started for Shaina Bell has raised over $150,000 as of Sunday. The goal was $5,000.

Local NBC affiliate, WFMJ spoke with Shaina Bell’s mother, Danielle Hosey, who said her daughter is taken back and never expected this kind of support. Hosey said she never considered a ‘Go Fund Me’ account until receiving an outpour of messages from people wanting to help her.

Public figures, including a Cleveland Cavalier and Congressman, also shared their support for 24-year-old Shaina Bell, who was charged with child endangering after heading to work at a pizza shop and leaving her 10-year-old and 3-year-old in a Liberty Township motel.

Her top donations include Music label co-founder, Pierre “Pee” Thomas donating $10,000 and a Cleveland Cavalier, Javale Mcgee, donating $5,000 dollars.

Thomas wrote on Instagram, “My mom used to have to do the same thing when we were young, not cause of abandonment issues, it’s because people can’t afford child care working at a pizza shop. She wasn’t hanging out at a club. She was at work.”

Bell’s story also hit the political sphere. An Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego tweeted, “Women are dammed if they do or damned if they don’t. Stay at home with your kids and receive government assistance and you are a leach, go to work for poverty wages and can’t get consistent sitters and go to jail.”

Hosey said Bell is focusing on her children and finding housing.

Bell pleaded not guilty and is out of jail on bond. Her next court date is set for April.

