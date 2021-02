A 20-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened on Marysville Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday., just north of Route 701.

Police said Cody Ratliff of Gladys was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He died at the scene, according to authorities.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.