Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Williamson Road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is dead after a pedestrian crash in Northwest Roanoke Friday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on the 5100 block of Williamson Road NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the roadway with what they said appeared to be serious injuries.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Police said the identity of the victim will be released after proper notifications are made.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.