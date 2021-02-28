Michigan girl accused of stabbing grandmother to death with kitchen knife facing murder charges

CANTON, Mich. – A 14-year-old Michigan girl accused of stabbing and killing her 65-year-old grandmother is facing murder charges.

The murder happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 4150 block of Kimberly Drive in Canton on Feb. 21, although the victim’s body was found Feb. 22 by police.

Police say the grandmother, Cynthia Mosby of Canton, had custody of the teen.

Charges against the teen were announced by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday. She is charged with first degree murder and second degree murder.

Charging teen as an adult

According to the prosecutor’s office the teen is not being charged as an adult. However, she has been adult designated.

“This means that upon conviction an adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing the respondent as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated,” said the prosecutor’s office in a statement Saturday announcing the charges.

Ad

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy added, “The fatal stabbing of Ms. Mosby is very sad and disturbing. Ms. Mosby was a nurse who was raising her granddaughter. Our prayers go out to her son and family. In this case the 14-year-old girl is being adult designated because upon conviction it gives the judge the most flexibility during sentencing to provide options for rehabilitation of this very troubled youth.”

Police say Mosby’s body was found by her son, the suspect’s dad. When he found Mosby in the Canton home his daughter was not around.

Officers were directed to a bedroom in the home where the victim’s body was facing down on the floor with several stab wounds.

Teen suspected of planning murder

The prosecutor’s office stated the teen allegedly planned the crime, although no additional details were provided.

On Feb. 21 the teen allegedly killed her grandmother by stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Ad

After the murder she checked into a Southgate motel. On Feb. 22 Canton investigators found the teen at the hotel and arrested her.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Cynthia Mosby’s family. Our police officers and detectives have worked tirelessly to identify the tragic circumstances of her death. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s analysis and charging decisions were invaluable following this challenging set of facts,” said Canton Director of Police Services, Chad Baugh.

The teen is being represented by local criminal justice attorney Jeffrey Schwartz and currently being held inside the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

She has been referred for competency and criminal responsibility evaluations. The next court date is on April 15.