Twelve indicted on drug charges in ‘Operation Justice Without Borders,’ Danville police say

Twelve people have been charged and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs have been seized in “Operation Justice Without Borders,” according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said the department teamed up with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office for a seven-month-long investigation in response to the rise in opioid-related overdoses in Danville that police saw in the spring of 2020.

During the investigation, authorities said several people were identified as being responsible for trafficking illegal drugs, specifically heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, across state lines.

Below is a summary of the operation, which concluded in February:

12 people charged

46 combined total controlled purchase operations

72 indictments

7 guns seized

Narcotics seized included heroin, fentanyl, cocaine/crack, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics

Total weight of drugs seized: 3,869.5 grams

Approximate street value of drugs seized: $126,187

Authorities said there are investigations that stem from this operation that are active and ongoing.