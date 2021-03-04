48ºF

Local News

Bridge work causes delays on I-581 South in Roanoke

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Traffic
Bridge work causes delays on I-581 in Roanoke (VDOT)

Bridge work on I-581 is causing some delays in Roanoke, according to VDOT.

Officials said the work is expected to last until 9 a.m. and has closed the southbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane between mile marker 1 and mile marker 0.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.