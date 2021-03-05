Man arrested after accidentally firing gun while inside an urgent care office, South Boston police say

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – South Boston police arrested a man at an urgent care office on Friday morning they said accidentally shot a gun he never should have had.

At 10:26 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call at the Velocity Urgent Care on Old Halifax Road.

They arrived to find that someone had accidentally shot a gun in the office and there was some minor damage within the building and no one was injured, according to the Police Department.

Officers arrested Larry Dornell Henderson, 55, of Iowa, and charged him with the following counts:

Knowingly carry a concealed weapon after being convicted of a felony (felony charge)

Knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony (felony charge)

Recklessly handling a firearm so as to endanger the life, limb, or property of another (misdemeanor charge)

Henderson was taken to the Halifax Adult Detention Center under a $3,500 secure bond, according to police.