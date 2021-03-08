Angels of Assisi gives out free pet food to families in need

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi recently received a rush of donations to fill up its empty pantry. Most of that donated pet food is now back in the community.

The organization gave out more than 100 bags of pet food during a drive-thru event Sunday afternoon.

More than 50 families in need received free food for their cats and dogs, including 30 families in the first few minutes of the event.

“It’s just great to be able to provide help for the community,” said Dayna Reynolds of Angels of Assisi. “That is the reason we’re here, to help the community, and we can’t do it without community support. It’s a full circle.”