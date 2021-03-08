Man accused of setting Bedford Middle School fire waives right to preliminary hearing

BEDFORD, Va – The man accused of setting the old Bedford Middle School on fire appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Daniel Flint waived his rights to a preliminary hearing but is now facing a different burglary charge related to his alleged role in the fire along with a felony arson charge.

The fire broke out on Jan. 23 of last year causing major damage to the old Bedford Middle School.

Bedford’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance says the changed burglary charge is consistent with evidence that would have been presented if the preliminary hearing happened.

“We amended that to just a slightly different version of that same statute. Still to commit a felony, and still unlawfully but perhaps not initially entering that building with the intent to commit arson,” Bedford’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said.

The commonwealth had a handful of witnesses prepared to testify if the hearing did happen and expects more if the case goes to trial.

The court expects these charges to be certified by a grand jury in April and will likely set a court date then.