Court rules in favor of SWVA Wildlife Center in case brought by neighbors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center wins favor of the court in a second lawsuit brought by neighboring property owners. The Circuit Court of Roanoke County again ruled in favor of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Wednesday in the lawsuit related to a Special Use Permit to build an aviary to rehabilitate large birds.

Gilbert Law, PC, attorneys for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, made the announcement via Facebook Friday. The announcement states “although the pending case could be appealed, the Supreme Court of Virginia held on November 2, 2020 that the neighbors failed to prove standing in the first case and refused to hear the appeal.”

In total, neighbors have filed three lawsuits against the SWVA Wildlife Center. Litigation has been ongoing since 2018.