WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam, first lady to receive Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

Gov. Northam and first lady Pamela Northam will receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon.
They are scheduled to receive it at 1:30 p.m.
Northam and the first lady both tested positive for COVID-19 in late September.
