WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam, first lady to receive Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Northam and first lady Pamela Northam will receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon.

They are scheduled to receive it at 1:30 p.m.

Northam and the first lady both tested positive for COVID-19 in late September.

