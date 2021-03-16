Alleghany County native named school division’s new superintendent

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany County Public Schools has a new leader who’s quite familiar with the area.

The school board announced Monday night that Kimberly Halterman will serve as the school division’s superintendent beginning March 22.

Halterman, an Alleghany County native, has 19 years of experience working in public education in Virginia, having previously been a teacher in Botetourt County, as well as an assistant principal and principal in Bedford County.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the leadership of Alleghany County Public Schools,” said Halterman. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work collaboratively with the school board, staff, and the community of the Alleghany Highlands. Having been raised here, I am quite blessed to have the opportunity to give back.”

Halterman earned a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Psychology from Roanoke College, graduating at the top of her class.

Her recent educational attainments include two graduate certificates from the University of Virginia, one in human resources leadership and one in health care administration. She finds these experiences help prepare her for the leadership of multiple school district departments. Halterman is a graduate of Alleghany High School and was valedictorian of her class.