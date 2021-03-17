Signup open for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lexington Friday

LEXINGTON, Va. – Augusta Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County residents Friday, March 19.

The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Peebles/Gordmans building in the College Square Shopping Center at 770 N. Lee Highway in Lexington.

People eligible for the clinic are those who are:

35-64 years of age with chronic health conditions

65+ years old

Healthcare worker

All essential workers

Click here to register.