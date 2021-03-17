58ºF

Local News

Signup open for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lexington Friday

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McKinley Strother
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 
COVID-19
,
Vaccine
,
Coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Va. – Augusta Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County residents Friday, March 19.

We are planning to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic for residents of Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County. This...

Posted by Augusta Health on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Peebles/Gordmans building in the College Square Shopping Center at 770 N. Lee Highway in Lexington.

People eligible for the clinic are those who are:

  • 35-64 years of age with chronic health conditions
  • 65+ years old
  • Healthcare worker
  • All essential workers

Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: