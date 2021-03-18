Carroll County home deemed total loss after overnight fire

WOODLAWN, Va. – A home in Carroll County has been deemed a total loss after an overnight fire, according to the Galax Fire Department.

Authorities said the call for the fire, which was at 1825 Pot Rock Road, came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they said the home was fully involved and there was also a half-acre brush fire.

Neighbors told authorities that the home was not occupied and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Galax Fire Department.