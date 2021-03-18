Teachers to get over $10 hourly raise for summer school in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – In an effort to encourage more teachers to participate in summer school, Rockbridge County Public Schools is upping the pay it offers this summer.

School officials say they realize more students need the summer help now more than ever while recognizing teacher fatigue.

The pay is typically $23 an hour for summer school. This year, it will be $35 an hour.

“For some, this has been very challenging and we’ve tried to address that throughout this process, but we also wanted to make the pay a little more enticing because we were able to this year in hopes we can get a good number of teachers who are interested in this and so we can put something good together to address our kids learning needs right now,” said Tim Martino, Dir. K-12 Instruction & Curriculum for Rockbridge County Public Schools.

Two sessions will be offered for 6th-12th grade students – one in June and another in July.

To better prepare them for the year, there will be one session for elementary students just before the school year starts. That will run from mid-July to early-August.