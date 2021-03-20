Roanoke nonprofit receives grant to rehab local park

ROANOKE, VA. – A local nonprofit has received grant money to make much-needed improvements to a Roanoke neighborhood.

Humble Hustle is working to upgrade the park at Villa Heights. Their project PARK stands for Peaceful Areas of Recreation for Kids.

Between Roanoke Valley Gives Day and a $9,000 grant from the Roanoke Outside Foundation, they’re well on their way to making it a reality.

Founder Xavier Duckett said they plan to start with the basketball court and go from there.

“I think it just shows that the community is behind us and has been waiting for this, I think we’re just in a good position and there’s a transparency within our organization and the community, they know that we’re going to take the money and immediately get to work,” Duckett said.

Roanoke Outside Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grants through its new Project Outside program. A number of local businesses donated to fund the grants.