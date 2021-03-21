One person displaced after early morning Vinton house fire

VINTON, Va. – Roanoke Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning house fire in Vinton Sunday. One person is displaced.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue in Vinton.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 6:00 a.m., on Sunday, March 21, 2021 to the 200 block of Cedar Avenue,... Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Sunday, March 21, 2021

When crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of the two-story house, according to Roanoke Fire and Rescue. It took them about an hour to knock out the fire.

The cause of the house fire is under investigation by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The one person home at the time was able to get out safely.