President Biden ‘doing fine’ after multiple falls on Air Force One’s stairway, Today reports

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden walks down the stairs of a plane ladder after returning to the New Castle Airport in Wilmington, Delaware after a campaign trip to Erie, Pennsylvania on October 10, 2020. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA – President Joe Biden is “doing fine” and did not require medical attention after falling multiple times while trying to board Air Force One on Friday, according to a report from Today.

Biden was on his way to meet with Atlanta Asian-American community leaders following a series of deadly spa shootings in the area when he tripped.

The video of Biden’s falls has since gone viral on social media, under the hashtag, #Bidenfall.

This comes after the president was injured in November of last year, prior to his inauguration. Biden had fractured his foot while playing with his dog Major, requiring him to wear a boot for several weeks.

White House officials told the Today Show that the president did not need any medical attention after the incident.

Ad

According to a report by the Associated Press, on Friday, Biden was able to meet with leaders from Georgia’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander community at Emory University in Atlanta.

Biden called the racist shootings “heart-wrenching” and said that the targeted attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were part of a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence, the AP reports.

“Our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit,” Biden told the Associated Press. “They’ve been attacked, blamed, scapegoated and harassed; they’ve been verbally assaulted, physically assaulted, killed,” Biden said of Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Kamala Harris told the Associated Press that the race-related motive in the shooting is clear.

Ad

“Racism is real in America. And it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and always has been. Sexism, too,” Harris told the Associated Press. “The president and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination, wherever and whenever it occurs.”