photo
56º

Local News

State Fair of West Virginia returns for 2021 season in August

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Entertainment
The State Fair of West Virginia will take place August 13-22, featuring concerts from musicians and groups like Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Chris Tomlin and Whiskey Myers. (Pexels)

After the coronavirus put a hold on last year’s event, the State Fair of West Virginia is back for the 2021 season.

The announcement comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that fairs and festivals can return on May 1.

Organizers said that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place and must be followed.

The fair is set to start on Aug. 12 and go to Aug. 21.

A letter to our fairgoers...we can’t wait to see you this August! #sfwv2021

Posted by State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: