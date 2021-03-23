State Fair of West Virginia returns for 2021 season in August

After the coronavirus put a hold on last year’s event, the State Fair of West Virginia is back for the 2021 season.
The announcement comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that fairs and festivals can return on May 1.
Organizers said that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place and must be followed.
The fair is set to start on Aug. 12 and go to Aug. 21.
A letter to our fairgoers...we can’t wait to see you this August! #sfwv2021Posted by State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, March 11, 2021