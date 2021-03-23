State Fair of West Virginia returns for 2021 season in August

The State Fair of West Virginia will take place August 13-22, featuring concerts from musicians and groups like Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Chris Tomlin and Whiskey Myers.

After the coronavirus put a hold on last year’s event, the State Fair of West Virginia is back for the 2021 season.

The announcement comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that fairs and festivals can return on May 1.

Organizers said that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place and must be followed.

The fair is set to start on Aug. 12 and go to Aug. 21.