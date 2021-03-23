What’s News Today: Special election, tax rate hearings

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing this afternoon about moving a Confederate monument. As we’ve reported, the board appointed a commission to study the issue. It recommended moving the monument from in front of the courthouse to near the history museum next door. The commission also recommended historical context be added. The public hearing is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

Voters in the 38th Senate District will head to the polls today. The seat was held Ben Chafin, who passed away on January 1st. Democrat Laurie Buchwald is running against Republican Travis Hackworth to replace him. The district covers Pulaski County and Radford, and part of Montgomery County.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about tax rates for the next fiscal year. The proposed budget leaves tax rates unchanged. The board will also hold a public hearing about incorporating the amended Oak Grove Plan into the county’s Comprehensive Plan. The plan is a guideline for development over the next ten to twenty years.

The trial begins today for the man, accused of attacking a realtor. Law enforcement says Dustin Holdren attacked the realtor at a home near Smith Mountain Lake. In December, a grand jury found probable cause for attempted rape, aggravated malicious wounding and robbery charges.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about giving $8 million in CARES Act money to the school system. That money will be used for teacher salaries and other services. The board will also hold a public hearing about refinancing school bonds, which could save around $1 million a year.

The Roanoke City School board will get an update today on graduation plans. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced plans earlier this month to allow for in-person ceremonies. The guidance allows for 30 percent capacity with a maximum of 5,000 in attendance for outdoor ceremonies. Indoor activities would be capped at 500 people.

The Salem School Board could adopt the budget for the next fiscal year. The $ 50.2 million spending plan will give $1.6 million in raises to staff, increase funding for textbooks and Student Services support. Lunch prices will increase ten cents with breakfast increasing five cents.

The Clothesline Project comes to Virginia Tech today and tomorrow. It raises awareness about gender-based violence as shirts are hung on a clothesline as though the survivors were standing there. The project was started