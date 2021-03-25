Martinsville Speedway to allow limited fans for spring NASCAR weekend

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) come through a turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at in Martinsville, Va. Hamlin's dazzling season could potentially collapse if things go sideways Sunday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR's oldest and shortest track that has been slotted as the final playoff elimination race. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

MARTINVILLE, Va. – Now that COVID-19 restrictions have loosened in Virginia, NASCAR fans can finally see a race in person.

NASCAR is making a comeback to Martinsville Speedway with a limited, reduced number of fans throughout the first-ever three-race weekend on April 8-10.

Martinsville Speedway is set to host Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on April 8, the Cook Out 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on April 9 at 8:00 p.m. and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Officials announced in a press release Thursday that the reduced capacity for the weekend event is in accordance with Virginia’s coronavirus protocols. They plan on creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

To try to create a safe environment during the pandemic, officials said they will encourage social distancing throughout the venue, guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered times and everyone will be required to wear masks. In addition, handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be found throughout the venue.

Ad

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.