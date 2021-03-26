Pulaski man arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding a smoking device in his car during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

While a deputy was on patrol on Sylvatus Highway on Route 100, authorities said he saw a vehicle making a traffic violation while turning onto Shockley Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as 43-year-old Steven Russell Maxey.

According to authorities, the deputy saw a glass smoking device, commonly used for illegal narcotics, in plain view inside the glove department while asking for Maxey’s documentation.

Authorities said the deputy found that Maxey’s license had been revoked in connection to a DUI-related incident. Maxey admitted to the deputy that he had methamphetamine in the vehicle, leading to a search of his vehicle.

Maxey was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II drug and driving while revoked - DUI related, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ad

He was then transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail under a $1000 secure bond.