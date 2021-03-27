photo
11-year-old boy hospitalized after getting hit by car in Buena Vista

The boy’s medical status is unknown, police say

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

BUENA VISTA, Va. – An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car Friday evening, according to the Buena Vista Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Magnolia Ave on Route 501.

The driver of the car didn’t leave the scene after the boy was hit, the police department said.

Officials airlifted the boy to the UVA Medical Center, but authorities said his medical status is unknown.

According to police, there are no charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

