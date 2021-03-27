VDH works to address vaccine trust, disparities in rural areas

The state’s lead COVID-19 vaccine expert says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is looking at new ways to get people who live in rural areas vaccinated.

ROANOKE, Va – The state’s lead COVID-19 vaccine expert says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is looking at new ways to get people who live in rural areas vaccinated.

The move comes after a large influx of people from out of town traveled to Danville this week to use the Community Vaccination Center.

Dr. Danny Avula says they are scaling back the number of vaccines at the site because of several challenges for people who live in rural areas.

“I think there’s going to be more hesitancy around vaccination in those rural communities, but it is also about access right we like our experience, and Danville showed us that we were people than we expected would come from this outer region,” State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.

Avula says despite social media posts, little to no vaccine was going to waste at the Danville site.