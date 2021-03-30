Pittsylvania County industrial fire contained, those nearby told to remain indoors to avoid breathing in chemical smoke

CHATHAM, Va. – Crews have contained an industrial fire in Pittsylvania County, but officials said its smoke can still cause damage.

While the fire is still active, authorities have contained it and everyone within a mile radius of the Tightsqueeze Industrial Park is asked to remain indoors.

Students at Chatham High School are being moved, and those whose parents took them to school today will be bussed to Chatham Middle School and can be picked up there.

2:00 P.M. UPDATE: The fire in Tightsqueeze remains active but is contained. Everyone within a mile of the Tightsqueeze... Posted by Pittsylvania County Public Safety on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY

Pittsylvania County officials are warning people to not breathe dangerous smoke coming from an industrial fire.

Just before 1:40 p.m., Pittsylvania County Public Safety issued a warning regarding a fire at the Tightsqueeze Industrial Park.

Those in the nearby area are advised to not breathe in the smoke and get inside immediately.