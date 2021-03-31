Dog missing after deadly I-81 wreck

Emmie went missing after a deadly car crash on I-81 in Roanoke County on Monday.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – You can help reunite a family broken apart by tragedy.

A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke County on Monday injured two people and killed another.

The crash also killed a family’s dog, Scout.

That family’s other dog, named Emmie, was lost in the chaos.

The family’s from out of state, but the Roanoke Valley SPCA wanted to do something to help.

The shelter posted a picture of Emmie on Facebook hoping someone will spot her and bring her back to her family.

“That’s what we really hope with this family, that we can reunite Emmie with her people so that they can have at least some silver lining to this tragic accident,” said Julie Richmond, the marketing and communications director of the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

If you’ve seen Emmie, call 205-306-9921.