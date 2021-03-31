Multiple outdoor ceremonies planned for Radford University commencement

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University is preparing to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring.

This comes after the governor’s latest guidance, allowing for 30% capacity at ceremonies, up to 5,000 people outdoors and up to 500 people indoors.

Radford plans to honor graduates from 2020 and 2021 in multiple outdoor ceremonies.

To meet all the necessary guidelines, graduates must RSVP in the next two weeks and are limited to only four guests.

“Commencement is so important to us that we were very committed to figuring out how to host the ceremonies in person if at all possible and permissible by local governing authorities. As such, we’ve put a lot of thought around how to host a commencement that can be safe and support the health of the community while also being a time of celebration,” said university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs.

Click here to learn more about Radford’s graduation plans.