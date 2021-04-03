Second suspect wanted for March robbery turns himself in to Danville Police

DANVILLE, Va. – The second suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that happened last month turned himself in to Danville police Friday, according to the Danville Police Department.

Officers said they served the outstanding robbery warrant for Antonio Stanfield, 28, who is currently being held in the Danville City Jail without a bond.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Aaron Thomas, the second person involved with the robbery, is still hospitalized in Ohio and is in critical condition as of April 1.

This update is in connection to a robbery that happened on March 14.

Back in March, investigators said they obtained warrants on Thomas for robbery, felony assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Investigators also charged Stanfield with robbery.

On March 24, authorities said that Danville Police officers assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Fugitive Force believed that Thomas fled to Ohio.

When officers discovered the apartment where Thomas was hiding, authorities said he broke out of a window and then ran out the front door while shooting at officers.

According to authorities, this exchange of gunfire left Thomas and a law enforcement officer injured.