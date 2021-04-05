Roanoke County Public Schools investigating offensive social media post using George Floyd imagery

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – School officials in Roanoke County are investigating a racially offensive meme that was posted to social media after a football matchup between Cave Spring and Hidden Valley.

The photo was reportedly posted by people in the Cave Spring High School community toward the Hidden Valley football team after they beat the Titans 17-14 on Friday.

The meme shows a photo of former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, with the Cave Spring logo over Chauvin’s face and the Titans logo over Floyd’s face.

The abhorrent, disturbing images posted by individuals do not reflect the values of Cave Spring High School or Roanoke County Public Schools. We strive to provide positive, welcoming communities that value respect for all students and families. Educating all students about respect and creating positive, inclusive learning environments is at the center of our Positive Behavior Interventions and Support program which we are in the final stages of rolling out in all of our schools. Education is a process, but we will hold individuals accountable for their actions. Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely

10 News has decided to not publish the image due to its offensive nature.

Officials said the incident is being investigated and released the following statement: