Final preparations underway for Martinsville Speedway’s biggest race weekend in over a year

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Final preparations are underway for a big race weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Last-minute touch-ups are being done for things like painting and preparing necessary health protocols.

This is the first time ever the track will host three consecutive nights of racing and the most fans they’ll have in more than a year.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said their capacity will be a little under the 30% they’re allowed.

“Last year, we had zero for this race last year. We had 1,000 for the fall race and now we’re up to 30%, so it’s going to be really great to see fans out there enjoying what Martinsville Speedway has to offer and enjoying NASCAR racing and that’s what it’s all about. So it’s really a great weekend,” Campbell said.

The weekend of racing kicks off in Martinsville on Thursday.