Three Lynchburg officers hospitalized after Saturday morning crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three Lynchburg police officers are in the hospital after a crash involving two officers on Saturday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 8 a.m., authorities said LPD officers and members of the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the intersection of Biltmore and Fort Avenues after an accident involving two LPD cars.

Police said these officers were driving with emergency lights and sirens on to assist on another call.

Three police officers went to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The Lynchburg Police Department said the accident is currently under investigation.

