Angels of Assisi receives $500,000 grant to continue its work helping animals

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke nonprofit animal shelter just received a huge grant to continue its work.

Angels of Assisi announced Monday that it received a $500,000 grant from Petco Love.

Previously known as the Petco Foundation, since 1999, the organization has invested nearly $300 million to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

“With the support of Petco Love, Angels of Assisi will be able to continue and expand our lifesaving work through our new Community Pet Hospital and Adoption Center,” said Angels of Assisi executive director Lisa O’Neill. “The new facility will enable our team to improve the lives of pets in need as well as the lives of people who love their pets.”

Angels of Assisi’s new building, across from the fire station at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road, is expected to be completed sometime next year.