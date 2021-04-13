More than $50,000 going to Roanoke organizations to address poverty, healthcare

Eight organizations will benefit from $52,000 in Junior League of Roanoke Valley grants.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) announces $52,000 was awarded this year through the JLRV community grants. The JLRV’s community focus is addressing poverty by connecting the community to existing resources and removing barriers to healthcare and food. The goal is to collaborate and build partnerships within the Roanoke Valley, connecting people to the resources they need.

Here’s where the money will be used:

Community Focus Grant ($32,000):

Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP): $17,00 to improve the Hurt Park Community Garden, increasing access to fresh food.

United Way of Roanoke Valley: $15,000 to launch the HUB Community Health Worker (CHW) Referral System and promote usage in the community. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roanoke Valley’s low-income citizens have become less healthy, poorer, and more likely to face barriers to care based upon social determinants.

Care that Counts Grant ($15,000):

YMCA: $5,000 to provide scholarships for students to attend youth enrichment centers

Community Youth Program: $5,000 to cover the additional costs for staff, internet updates, cleaning supplies, transportation, and maintenance of their van. In order to pivot from the model of after-school programming to daytime virtual learning due to the pandemic, CYP incurred many unplanned expenses

Healing Strides: $2,500 to provide 50 lessons in the Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship Program to children who need financial assistance for an adaptive healing approach through therapeutic riding.

Kids Soar: $2,500 used to help make up for lost Virginia Social Services Voucher income due to the pandemic. The after school and summer program targets children who are behind on their reading scores in K-6th grades.

Apel Family Grant ($5,000):

Roanoke City Public Schools: $3,420 to buy two sets of washers and dryers for students and families to do laundry at school.

The Agape Center: $1,580 to buy one chest freezer for its food pantry.

Annually, the JLRV awards three grants to qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations: Care That Counts, Community Focus Grant, and the Apel Family Grant. They are fully funding requests from five organizations and partially funding three. Applications were submitted in fall of 2020. You can learn more about the Junior League and becoming a member here.