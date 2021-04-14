Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine pause will slow efforts of vaccinating those in rural communities

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Bay Shore, N.Y. Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a division of Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The federal decision to temporarily pause the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has implications in every health district in the Commonwealth, especially the smaller ones who planned to use the convenient one-dose shot to vaccinate their hard-to-reach residents.

While the Mount Rogers and West Piedmont Health Districts were slow to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they had big plans for it.

“Transient populations, like migrant workers and others, who come through the area for temporary employment, it saves us the problem of having to track them down,” explained West Piedmont Health District spokeswoman Nancy Bell.

“Sometimes in the rural community, if you go offsite to a place, it may be harder for people to come back for a second shot,” explained Mount Rogers Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton.

These two health districts cover the cities of Bristol, Galax and Martinsville, as well as Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Henry, Franklin, Patrick, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties.

Ad

Another unique challenge they face is broadband access as people cannot pre-register online without internet access.

“I fear that people will take this as an excuse to say, ‘see the vaccine isn’t safe.’ My opinion on this is that this shows we’re doing our due diligence to keep people safe,” said Bell.

In the meantime, these health districts will continue hosting clinics, but with Pfizer and Moderna only.

They are also calling residents and soon will use mobile units to reach people right where they live.

“Nothing has been easy or straightforward. We have to take information as we get it. Then, proceed as safely as we can for our community,” stated Shelton.

For those signed up for the J&J clinic in Marion this weekend, Shelton said that will now be a Pfizer clinic.

There are several upcoming no-appointment-necessary clinics in the West Piedmont District coming up as well.