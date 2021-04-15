7 arrested, 1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Seven people are behind bars and one is wanted for catalytic converter theft in Amherst County.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said the car parts were stolen over the past few months.

According to authorities, here’s a breakdown of who has been arrested so far and what they’ve been charged with:

Heather Lynn Bussey - 1 larceny charge

William Franklin Carr - 1 larceny charge

Herman Tracy Evans - 2 larceny charges

Brandon Wayne Lipscomb - 3 larceny charges

Mark Allen Staton - 3 larceny charges

Edward Preston Stinnet Jr. - 7 larceny charges

Jonathan Edward Tyree - 9 larceny charges

Authorities said James William Gunter Jr. is currently wanted for one larceny charge.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373.