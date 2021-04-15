Online self-scheduling now available for Thursday, Friday’s COVID vaccine clinic in New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – If you’re still in need of the COVID-19 vaccine, you’re in luck. There will be vaccine clinics to anyone ages 18 and up Thursday, April 15 in Blacksburg and Friday, April 16 in Christiansburg.

Now, the New River Health District is offering an online self-scheduling tool to help through who live and work in the New River Valley make their appointment to receive the vaccine.

“Adding another method to get an appointment helps us vaccinate more people as quickly as possible,” said Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District. “These different options give us flexibility to adapt to changes in vaccine supply and make sure we can use all of the doses and volunteers we have as efficiently as possible.”

Officials said the clinics will be held Thursday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Blacksburg Community Center, and Friday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

The clinics, hosted by Blacksburg and Christiansburg Pharmacies, will offer the Moderna vaccine.

Click here to access the online self-scheduling tool.

Bissell said that although the self-scheduling tool is available, people can continue to schedule a vaccine appointment by calling the vaccine scheduling center at 540-838-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.