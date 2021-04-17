Lord Botetourt beats Abingdon to claim Region 3D title

DALEVILLE, Va. – Undefeated Lord Botetourt continued its win-streak Friday night to become Region 3D champions.
The Cavaliers beat Abingdon, 26-8 and will now host Liberty Christian Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 3 state semifinal game.
