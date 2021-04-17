Local News

Lord Botetourt beats Abingdon to claim Region 3D title

Cavaliers won 26-8

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
1st and 10
,
High School
,
Lord Botetourt Cavaliers
,
Blue Ridge District

DALEVILLE, Va. – Undefeated Lord Botetourt continued its win-streak Friday night to become Region 3D champions.

The Cavaliers beat Abingdon, 26-8 and will now host Liberty Christian Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 3 state semifinal game.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: