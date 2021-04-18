5 displaced after fire was intentionally started at a Danville apartment: officials

DANVILLE, Va. – Five people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire early Sunday morning that officials believe to be arson.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from the front of the two story, six unit building on Sedgefield Court.

DFD responded to another working Fire last night on Sedgefield Court Posted by Danville Fire Dept. on Sunday, April 18, 2021

“An interior attack was conducted, confining the fire to the original apartment. One additional apartment received some smoke and water damage, and was deemed uninhabitable,” the department said in a release.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson with charges pending. No suspect information was provided by authorities.

Three adults and two children are displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them with temporary housing.

The Danville Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.