52-year-old Rocky Mount man dies in van crash

Police believe both alcohol and speed were factors in the crash

Jeff Williamson
Jeff Williamson

Franklin County
Rocky Mount
Crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 52-year-old man on Friday afternoon.

At 4:19 p.m., a 1990 Ford Econoline van going north on English Road ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to police.

The crash happed about a half-mile south of Sandstone Lane.

The driver, Jay Linwood Tyree Hodges, of Rocky Mount, died at the scene and police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Both alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of the crash.

