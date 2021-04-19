52-year-old Rocky Mount man dies in van crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 52-year-old man on Friday afternoon.

At 4:19 p.m., a 1990 Ford Econoline van going north on English Road ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to police.

The crash happed about a half-mile south of Sandstone Lane.

The driver, Jay Linwood Tyree Hodges, of Rocky Mount, died at the scene and police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Both alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of the crash.