Gov. Northam urges more Virginians to get COVID-19 vaccines, as half of adults have at least one dose

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Half of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Governor Ralph Northam. And now anyone over age 16 is eligible.

Northam was at a clinic in Fairfax Monday, urging people to continue making appointments. He said three million more Virginians can get the vaccines since those 16 years and older are now eligible.

He hopes every adult who wants it will be fully vaccinated by the end of May.

“If you’re an adult, you should get a shot. If you’re older, you should get a shot. If you’re in your 20s or 30s, you can get COVID, too. You should get a shot,” said Northam.

The governor also said that at some point, there will be a shift in the vaccination process. Instead of people showing up to health department clinics, they’ll have to rely on doctor’s offices or pharmacies.

In regard to reaching herd immunity, Northam doesn’t expect that to happen before children are eligible to get vaccinated.